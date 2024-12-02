aACE Software certified for Avalaras sales tax automation solution

Avalara’s solution partners are software publishers that integrate Avalara’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering for sales tax management into their own applications.

As a result of this partnership, customers are set to be able to use AvaTax’s functionalities from within their existing aACE Software workflow to automatically calculate the final sales tax amount on every invoice.

Avalara’s SaaS-based, sales tax and compliance automation software solutions span the compliance spectrum. Avalara is integrated with ERP and e-commerce software systems that serve small to medium sized businesses (SMBs). Founded in 2004 and privately-held, Avalaras venture capital investors include Battery Ventures, Sageview Capital and other institutional and individual investors.

aACE Software’s product offerings include accounting, customer relationship management (CRM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), mobile applications, and a host of available third-party integrations for e-commerce, email marketing, payment processing and others.

In recent news, VAI, an ERP software provider, has entered a strategic partnership with Avalara.