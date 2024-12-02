These are the conclusions of the "Digital Banking Experience" report by the market research company Ipsos and the technology and management consultancy Sopra Steria. For 36% of bank customers in Germany, personal advisors are the first point of contact for communication with their house bank. 58% generally prefer the branch office interview and only one-fifth prefer to use the smartphone app for bank communication. On average in the EU, apps or websites are the primary interface to their bank for half of the people.











Contact with traditional bankers, therefore, remains particularly important in this country whereas app-first communication has not caught up yet. If there is anything unclear about a payment process, 40% of Germans would like direct contact with their contact person. The same applies to personal recommendations, for example for savings products (36%).





Why is this the case