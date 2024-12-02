A new mobile banking app from Yes Bank: Yes Mobile 2.0

The mobile app has multiple industry first features and extensive support for banking transactions on Apple and Android based SmartWatches. Yes Mobile 2.0 enables customers to undertake most transactions on the app including net-banking registration, thereby eliminating the need to visit the website or a banking branch.

According to MenyLiveMint, due to its multiple added functionalities and an innovative, easy to navigate, customizable UI, Yes Mobile 2.0 is set to become the most user friendly and comprehensive banking app by an Indian bank.

Yes Bank is India’s fifth largest private sector bank and is present across all 29 states and 7 Union Territories of India.