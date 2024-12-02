A new maximum amount for the SEPA Instant Credit Transfer (STC Inst) scheme is live

Payment end-users can now transfer to up to EUR 100,000 per SCT Inst transaction. This results from a decision which the Scheme Management Board (SMB) of the European Payments Council (EPC) took on September 12, 2019. Previously, the maximum amount per a single transaction was set at EUR 15,000.

This new maximum transfer amount gives payment end-users (especially companies and public administrations) more opportunities to use the SCT Inst scheme for higher-value payments (e.g., the purchase of higher value goods or services, the payment of taxes). The SCT Inst scheme can be used for national and cross-border euro payments and is available 24/7/365.