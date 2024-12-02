9Spokes signs three-year contract with Virgin Money UK

The platform will form a core part of VMUK’s working capital health proposition and will transform VMUK’s digital banking proposition - providing SMB customers with the digital tools to monitor and sustain their business health.

The three-year term commences when the platform launches in September 2021.

The company believes that the contract with VMUK further validates the 9Spokes use case in an increasingly digitised financial sector.

