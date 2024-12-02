95% of Americans are happy with their digital banking apps, study finds

In the online poll of 2,200 adults taken between Oct. 10-12, 8 in 10 respondents (77%) said technological improvements by banks are making it easier for them to access their financial services. Among those surveyed, 70% used a mobile device to manage their bank account at least once in the previous month, and 43% did so more than three times.

In addition, the survey found that one-third of US adults (34%) used a mobile app to make a payment or transfer money within the past year — up from 29% a year ago — with 51% of younger adults (18-29 year olds) reporting that they had done so. The most-used mobile payment apps included PayPal (61%), Venmo (34%), their bank's app (27%), Zelle (27%), Apple Pay (17%) and Starbucks (11%).