89 percent of B2B decision makes name ecommerce a key driver in business growth

Ecommerce can open new opportunities for businesses who, just recently, have been limited in their growth by geographies or resources, shows the study. 89% of B2B decision makers have high expectations when it comes to digital commerce, naming their ecommerce platforms a key factor for growth.

Why Digital Will Become the Primary Channel for B2B Engagement surveyed more than 400 B2B decision makers in the US and Europe to investigate the value B2B businesses have realized from online channels and their future expectations for digital commerce.

The survey found that for the first time in B2B history, nearly half (48%) of B2B businesses sell their full line of products online. This proliferation indicates B2B customers are eager for more convenient buying experiences through digital channels.

To meet this demand for always-on commerce, the survey found more that half of B2B businesses (56%) give self-service access to all of their customers. This has contributed to significant growth and businesses and customers alike are reaping the benefits.

