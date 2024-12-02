73 percent of UK-based businesses expect automation boost amid pandemic, study

The study of 500 businesses from across the UK, highlights how respondents expect automation technology to replace a proportion of their labour force over the next 10 years. More than one-third (37%) of business leaders believe that at least 3 in 10 roles could be automated and just over a quarter (26%) believe that automation will replace more than 40% of employees.

In response to COVID-19, almost two-thirds (62%) of business representatives expect their companies to replace processes carried out by employees with automation technology. In certain sectors, this percentage is even higher - for example, in retail, catering and leisure (64%), in finance (71%), and in IT and Telecoms (73%), according to the official press release.