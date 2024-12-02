700 percent increase in gold purchases through Glint Pay





Glint aims to make gold an alternative currency by enabling its clients to buy, sell, save, and spend physical gold through Glint’s prepaid debit Mastercard and multi-currency app.

Glint has also stated that it will launch P2P payments in a bid to enable clients to send gold and currencies to other Glint clients. It has recently released a fee-free gold purchase scheme for clients in their home currency through Glint Mastercard. It allows for saving, spending and exchange between USD, EUR, GBP and gold wallets.