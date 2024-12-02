63 percent of SMEs haven't switched business account provider in five or more years

Based on a survey of 602 UK, French, and Polish SMEs, the report reveals that SMEs are sticking with traditional financial services providers despite new demands from digital-first businesses.

Over half of SMEs now do some form of international business and a further 13% expect to start doing so soon. In 2008, sixty percent of all transactions were paid in cash. Fast forward to a decade later and payments come in a variety of different methods. Thirty-four of SME customers are paying by bank transfer, 23% by cash, 23% by credit/debit card and 19% by other means.

Despite this, almost a quarter of SMEs have not switched business account provider since 2008. In total, 63% have had the same provider for more than five years. Why? Thirty-eight percent of SMEs in Poland and France, and 27% in the UK, cited proximity to branches as key factor in the selection of their current business account providers.

Just over a quarter of SMEs also stated they still visit a physical branch of their provider every day. Over half say they seldom or never call their provider and just under half seldom or never visit a branch. In contrast, 43% of SMEs use web / app interfaces to manage their business accounts daily and a further 30% do so weekly.

However, the findings suggest the status quo is set to change, with just under half of SMEs revealing that they are looking to change business account providers in the next twelve months.