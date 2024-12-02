6 million individuals downloaded a banking app for the first time during COVID-19

According to the Financial Inclusion Commission, the UK has over a million individuals without a bank account. There is a larger section of the population which is underserved and a disproportionate amount are 16-24 or over 65. The experience of the unbanked and the underserved has been further aggravated in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns.

Other findings from 'All Aboard. The role of the Fintech industry in solving the problems of financial exclusion' include: