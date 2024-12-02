5paisa.com expands with peer-to-peer lending platform





The platform is a registered NBFC with the Reserve Bank of India, which offers peer-to-peer lending solution with an aim to solve short-term cash requirements of borrowers from all walks of life.

According to Economic Times, 5paisa Loans screens every borrower coming on its platform with more than 100 variable data points like age, location, earnings, previous loan history, social profile, expenditure, among others and presents the information through a unified score for lenders to choose from.

Therefore, rather than lending to an individual borrower, the platform enables lending to a portfolio of borrowers, thereby, reducing risk and diversifying investment.