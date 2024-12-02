500 Startups, Aichi Prefectural Government to advance ecosystem

This collaboration will see 500 Startups run three different programmes - the ‘Growth Programme’, the ‘Landing Pad’, and the ‘Corporate Innovation Programme’ - with the aim of creating successful startup role models, contributing towards building an open business and innovation culture, and stimulating ecosystem growth in Aichi Prefecture.

Currently, there are over 10,000 startups in Japan, but few are active on the global stage, prompting the Japanese government to focus on creating ecosystem hub cities to spur their competitiveness. As such, the Aichi Prefectural Government created the Aichi-Startup Strategy in October 2018 to discover and nurture startups in Aichi, as well as attract startups from other prefectures and overseas. The Accelerate Aichi by 500 Startups initiative is the latest of the support initiatives conceived under this strategy.

500 Startups has conceptualised, designed, and run similar programmes around the world, as part of its global ecosystem building efforts. Accelerate Aichi by 500 Startups represents the latest initiative in 500 Startups’ collaborations with government agencies and companies in Japan to support the development of the local startup ecosystem. Previous initiatives include a corporate innovation programme in collaboration with M-Lab (Mitsubishi Corporation's research and development organisation), and the X-Hub Tokyo Global Launch Singapore Course powered by 500 Startups which was a collaboration with the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Singapore and part of an initiative by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.