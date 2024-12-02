4G Capital raises USD 18.5 mln in Series C

The equity funding comes as the fintech plans to roll out a series of new products and services, including new loans that will increase the credit limit from USD 1,000, and allow longer repayment periods from the current maximum of one month. All this is in its plan to expand its clientele base and grow its profits.

The products are currently under development; however, the plan is to also lend to bigger businesses in the agri-value chain, as the company expands its reach from micro-sellers, who have been their target market since launch in 2013.

The company will also launch an app later in 2022 that will enable their clients to sell on digital marketplaces and to be connected to other digital providers like delivery services.