4Front Credit Union creates savings app Plinqit





A Michigan Credit Union Foundation (MCUF) grant is helping 4Front offer Plinqit. Afterwards, 4Front Credit Union will join HT Mobile Apps (HTMA) to implement Plinqit, an app through the company aims to encourage members to practice practical saving habits with an incentive and progressive friction, according to Yahoo! News.

Plinqit is a platform that pays users for engaging with content through its patent-pending Build Skills. Users can grow their knowledge of finances by watching a video or reading an article from the Plinqit library, then taking a short quiz, and receiving a reward for learning more about financial wellness.