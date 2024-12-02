4Front Credit Union chooses Scienaptic to strengthen portfolio

4Front Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative in Traverse City serving members across Michigan. 4Front aims at the financial well-being of its members and offers exclusive financial products for personal loans, business financing and wealth management. The credit union also aims at providing financial literacy to its members.

The deployment of Scienaptic’s AI-powered loan decisioning platform wants to further its reach throughout the state, providing its members with better access to credit by approving more loans, faster.