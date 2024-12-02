42Flows.Tech, Skaleet to expand offering to Europe

Skaleet offers a next-generation Core Banking Platform (CBP) and its financial services providers client-base have a requirement for the development of technology layers, APIs, new functionalities, as well as new products and services’ integration with a mobile application. Following this knowledge, the fintech’s strategic alliance with 42Flows.Tech was formed in an aim to help in assisting these customers.





Core Banking Platform capabilities and partnership details

The cloud-agnostic Core Banking Platform is set to enable financial institutions to capitalise on both digitalisation and Open Banking. Being a SaaS-based platform, the solution enables flexibility and gives customers the option of creating an efficient ecosystem that can orchestrate interactions between financial services and tech players.











As per information provided in the company’s press release, 42Flows.Tech finds Skaleet’s Core Banking Platform as being a technology that ‘perfectly meets its success principles’ which includes:

An environment for development and integration that enables teams to increase their productivity in an agile mode;

Offering teams with intelligent and efficient tools;

Regard in relation the client’s choices and wishes for an improved service to their end customers;

Rapid APIs usage to leverage the power and flexibility associated with cloud services;

And reliance on good metrics to have system performance improved.

42Flows.Tech officials have stated that the top priorities for their customers are those of security, performance, and regulatory compliance, in addition to agile and robust solution, with the representatives continuing to say that Skaleet’s Core Banking Platform meets all these requirements, being an established European technology provider.

Following this collaboration, the companies aim to support both the fintech scalability and the digital transformation of financial institutions that are already established, as they require innovation in order to remain competitive. As per the information provided in the press release, a feature can be implemented in less than two months when leveraging Skaleet, as opposed to traditional banking information systems that can take more than a year.

Skaleet’s company spokesperson stated that the company needs to have the ability to reach out to prospects through partners that have an understanding on how to have improvement areas identified, that are familiarised with the fintech ecosystem, and who have access to the most promising and innovative projects in Europe. Following this knowledge at its basis, the company believes the collaboration with 42Flows.Tech meets all these requirements, as it offers fintech support in Europe.