3S Money partners Raiffeisen Bank





The new partnership enables 3S Money to expand its reach into global markets, offering a wider variety of currencies to facilitate collections and payments. Raiffeisen Bank will be the main facilitator of Russian Ruble transactions, and central European currencies, whilst also facilitating their EUR transaction flow.

Recently, The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) teamed up with Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI), and Raiffeisen Bank Albania (RBAL) to mobilise lending opportunities for Albanian businesses following the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19.