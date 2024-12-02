365.bank partners with Backbase & Mambu for digitalisation

The collaboration will see 365.bank leveraging Backbase and Mambu’s combined technology offering to strategically transform from mobile-first to full service and omnichannel bank. The goal of 365.bank is to move to an omnichannel experience and to improve its current digital core banking system, which will keep pace with the rapidly evolving world in this area. As a result of this partnership, 365.bank expects to decrease its time to market with new solutions compared to the previous custom, in-house build approach, ensure 24/7 access to banking services for its customers, improve its use of data to better tailor the customer experience, accelerate innovation, and address gaps in its legacy systems – all with a view towards creating a better, more customised user journey.

365.bank is adopting the full digital sales and digital banking capabilities of Backbase’s Engagement Banking platform for its retail business, helping to improve the customer experience in all areas, including opening accounts, applying for new products, and conducting day-to-day online banking activities. In addition, 365.bank has signed onto Backbase-as-a-Service (BaaS), a full suite of managed hosting services that will allow the bank to innovate at scale and rapidly deploy system updates and new products to continuously enhance the user experience.

Mambu will transform 365.bank’s legacy core into a modern cloud-native platform that is configurable and adaptable to future technologies. Through open APIs, both Mambu and Backbase integrate with third party fintech solutions, providing 365.bank with a scalable digital ecosystem.