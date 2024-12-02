360tf partners with Ebury





Through this collaboration, 360tf’s customers can receive enhanced international trade solutions, by having access to Ebury’s foreign exchange (FX) risk management services via its online platform. Moreover, it will support Ebury’s commitment to offer global businesses the required tools to transact internationally, provide a more competitive trade finance solution, and improve its presence in the UAE region.











More information about the partnership

Ebury first started its operations in the UAE in 2018, its objective being to help businesses of all sizes gain access to improved FX risk management solutions, competitive FX rates, and open local currency accounts overseas. Considering that the global financial landscape continues to evolve rapidly, global organisations pursue more efficient and integrated solutions to navigate the complexities of international trade.



By leveraging Ebury’s expertise in the domain, 360tf’s customers can mitigate currency risk more effectively and access flexible credit lines in multiple currencies to expand their operations. According to officials, the partnership taps into the significant importance of FX solutions playing a considerable role in 360ft’s trade operations. Post-COVID, FX has become a critical component in cross-border trade due to the shift of supply chains to other markets. Considering that the UAE-Africa holds strategic value by witnessing robust export and import activities, 360tf dedicated its efforts to support the region.



The introduction of FX solutions aims to provide customers engaged in trade with Africa and those involved in importing to Europe with significant growth benefits, as well as a unified international trade journey. Ebury’s representatives stated that clients can utilise their high-impact FX risk management services via their online portal. Through this, customers have access to an enhanced user experience and reduced obstacles in international trade.



Moreover, the partnership offers clients access to approximately 100 financial institutions for trade finance facilities and more than 130 currencies for foreign exchange.





Ebury’s latest developments