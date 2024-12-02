30 percent of companies experience supply chain fraud

The percentage this year is consistent with two previous surveys by Deloitte Financial Advisory Services in 2014 and 2015 on the subject of supply chain fraud.

Two industries saw supply chain fraud rise between 2014 and 2016: life sciences and health care respondents report an increase to 35% in 2016 (31% in 2014); and energy and resources was 34% in 2016, compared to 27% in 2014. Conversely, technology, media and telecommunications reported a drop to 27% in 2016, from 2014’s 33%.

Project managers and invoice approvers (26%) and procurement professionals (24.7%) present the largest risk of supply chain fraud, waste and abuse, according to the survey respondents. Only 27%of respondents’ organisations analyse unpaid invoices for evidence of supply chain fraud, waste and abuse prior to payment.

Nearly 30% of respondents said they use analytics to mitigate supply chain fraud and financial risks. However, 13.7% of the respondents said they have analytics software but don’t use it, and another 19.3% don’t use analytics for supply chain financial risk management at all.