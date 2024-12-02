27% of large companies have a supply chain finance programme in place - report

According to a recent survey by EuroFinance, the global specialists in treasury research and events, the key drivers for a supply chain finance programme vary depending on the market. Extending payment terms (days’ payable outstanding or DPO) and improving working capital were cited as the most important drivers (34%), closely followed by better use of liquidity (31%).

Also, the survey revealed that 80% of respondents said that treasury plays a key role in setting up and managing a supply chain finance programme. Some 65% of the participants that had already a programme in place stated that treasury had taken the lead role in establishing the programme.