21finance launches B2B Marketplace-as-a-Service product 

21finance offers digital and regulated software solutions for optimising the value chain of financial institutions. With MaaS, 21finance supports financial institutions in increasing their reach and connecting their products and issuers with investors across Europe. In addition to traditional product classes, there are digital assets such as tokenised securities and cryptocurrencies that can be subscribed to on the company's marketplace.

According to a 21finance representative, MaaS should facilitate the process of matching investors and products. The platform is continuously developing its product and service range through business customer and investor community feedback. The product enables account opening functions, custody accounts and wallets as part of onboarding or digital asset trading. The 21finance press release states that MaaS increases assets under management and sales by offering digital investment products and reduces customers costs by outsourcing administration and process automation.