2018 deadline for implementing e-procurement directives

The three directives are as follows: Directive 2014/23/EU of 26 February 2014 on the award of concession contracts; Directive 2014/24/EU of 26 February 2014 on public procurement and repealing Directive 2004/18/EC; and Directive 2014/25/EU of 26 February 2014 on procurement by entities operating in the water, energy, transport and postal services sectors and repealing Directive 2004/17/EC.

The new public procurement directives will enter into force on 17 April 2014. Member states have until 18 April 2016 to implement these directives into their national laws.