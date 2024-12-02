2016 NAPCP Global Salary Survey results show industry salaries remain steady

This is the sixth edition of its kind (similar surveys were conducted every three years since 2001). As in 2013, this edition targeted Purchasing Card end-users—those who fulfill a job role related to a P-Card (or One Card) program, end-users who fulfill a Corporate Travel Card role and those who fulfi ll a relationship or account manager role for a provider organisation. For the first time, the survey included questions for those end-users who fulfill an electronic payments (ePayables) role. Further segmentation by geography was included for the US, Canada and other countries.

Although the average salary for program managers (PMs) and program administrators (PAs) rose significantly in 2013, the increases are much more modest in 2016. Overall, in 2016 the average US PM salary is 2.6% higher than in 2013. For US PAs, the average 2016 salary is 5.8% higher. As a comparison, the average salaries reported in 2013 compared to 2010 indicated a 14% increase for PMs and a 9% increase for PAs. In Canada, the average salary of a PA decreased by 9% from 2013.

On average, males experienced a greater salary increase between 2013 and 2016 than women, at 12.2% versus 5.9%. In addition, males earn 30% more, on average, than females.

When compared to data from our 2010 salary survey, women have made far fewer gains in six years than their male counterparts, In 2010, the average salary for a man was USD 5,600 more than the current average salary for a woman.

Moreover, in comparison to the 2013 results, card program management experience continued to have the largest jump. For those who said it would be required, the percentage increased from 35% in 2010, to 49% in 2013 and now to 58% in 2016.

Industry certification continues to be an indicator of earning potential within the industry. The average US CPCP salary is approximately 9% higher than the average non-CPCP salary. The number of PM respondents who achieved the credential have increased from 25% in 2013 to 37% in 2016.

Of the ePayables respondents, 94% have a role in their P Card/One Card program; 44% have a role in Travel Cards. Considering the low maintenance requirements of this program, 78% spend less than 25% of their time on ePayables. What is surprising, however, is that despite the fewer staff hours required for maintenance, ePayables spend is comparatively low, as indicated in the chart below.

The exclusive report includes 78 pages of content, 68 figures and 37 tables. Results are broken down according to many factors, including sectors, geography, size of organisation, education levels of respondents, and more. The report includes sections dedicated to staffing requirements, program management overlap, alternative compensation vehicles, role responsibilities, Travel Cards and more. A section of the report is dedicated to responses from provider respondents.