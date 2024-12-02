19% growth of e-invoices processed by EESPA in 2013

This represented a growth of 19 % over 2012 volumes of 706 million.

The majority of invoices processed were B2B or B2G (Business-to-Business or Business-to-Government) invoices (603 million invoices in total in 2013), although the EESPA membership also has an involvement in the delivery of B2C (Business-to-Consumer) invoices (237 million invoices in total in 2013).

EESPA members were asked to report the volume (i.e. number of items) of all e-invoices delivered by them to buyers connected to their network or service, and also volumes delivered to buyers connected to a service provider outside the EESPA community.

The survey also collected information on the volume of invoice transactions exchanged with other service providers on the basis of interoperability agreements, whereby invoices intended for delivery to a receiver on a network other than the one used by the supplier are transferred between cooperating service providers. The B2B/B2G volumes exchanged in this way in 2013 were 140 million (127 million in 2012).

In recent news, e-invoicing solutions provider eFinans has become the first Turkish member of EESPA.