13books Capital closes new GBP 121 million fund

According to the official press release, British Patient Capital has made a GBP 25 million investment to 13books Capital’s latest fund. 13books Capital is a UK-based venture capital fund manager, which will invest in early-stage fintech companies. British Patient Capital is joined by several other investors including KfW Capital, Isomer Capital, and IPGL. The fund has already made investments into five companies including UK based Lune.





13books Capital invests in fintech companies that target major financial services sectors currently experiencing significant changes due to digitalisation. This includes opportunities in the infrastructure and service layers of core fintech sectors, as well as the application of fintech in new markets.





Officials from British Patient Capital commented that it is investing in 13books Capital’s latest Fund as support to the new wave of innovative fintech businesses which will provide the technology that the financial services sector requires. The team at 13books Capital has the experience and sectoral expertise required to back bold founders and support early-stage fintech businesses as they look to scale.





The press release continues to state that innovation in financial services relies on advanced technology. These businesses require not only capital but also supportive investors who can offer the expertise, networks, and talent needed for growth. 13books Capital possesses these qualities and has a track record of investing in venture fintech. The latest fund will enable it to continue supporting a new generation of entrepreneurs.





Officials from 13books Capital remarked that European fintech entrepreneurs clearly want a sector-focused, founder-led venture platform with strong industry networks. 13books Capital appreciates the trust from partners, including British Patient Capital, and look forward to supporting the next wave of innovative fintech entrepreneurs.





About British Patient Capital

British Patient Capital Limited is a wholly owned commercial subsidiary of British Business Bank plc, the UK government’s economic development bank. Its mission is to enable long-term investment in innovative firms led by entrepreneurs who want to build large-scale businesses. Launched in June 2018, British Patient Capital has more than GBP 3 billion of assets under management, investing in venture and venture growth capital to support high growth potential innovative UK businesses in accessing the long-term financing they require to scale up.

