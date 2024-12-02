12CM and NBP to implement a SaaS solution





The deal should see the Echoss Stamp developer's Open API and Finance Microservice implemented in a fintech SaaS solution aimed at financial institutions.

According to Hubbis, the fact that cloud technology makes use of a wide variety of frameworks and open source code means that financial institutions have found adoption of these technologies less than ideal. Therefore, 12CM will be providing its service security level protocols, developed, and tested over years of R&D and real-world applications, to the partnership.

Banks already offer a variety of remote services, such as mobile apps and over-the-phone consultation. However, moving these to the cloud will allow a faster implementation of new service channels (such as mobile web apps). The collaboration between 12CM and NBP is slotted to provide a home in the cloud to accommodate these new services.