11Onze launches its private social network





The PSN platform offers access to 11Onze’s Learning Management System (LMS) – which contains targeted videos on finance, economy, and well-being. It links customers to bank agents and extends a marketplace for customers to engage in business with each other.

The purpose of 11Onze PSN, according to the official press release, is to bring the traditional customer-bank ‘relationship’ into digital banking.

11Onze PSN offers an interface between customers and between customers and the agents. Furthermore, it hosts a library with information on personal finance, economy, financial intelligence, and Catalonia. The PSN will continue to add features in a sequential fashion over the weeks. Two new aspects of the PSN are released: La Placa (the Square where people meet and interact) and the 11Onze TV. La Placa (the market square) allows customers to see how the 11Onze agents were chosen, their skills and aptitude. It also offers an insight into the values that the digital bank upholds.

Meanwhile, 11Onze TV is like a Netflix on banking and finance. It offers a masterclass – a collection of over 200 insightful bits of information and intelligence on a range of topics from ‘5 tips on how to invest in stocks’, ‘how to improve savings in your household budget’, ‘how to reduce stress’, to ‘how to achieve mindfulness’.

In the coming weeks, the neobank plans to add features including marketplace, crowdfunding, and peer to peer lending services.