116 corporate accelerators worldwide launched in 2015 - report

According to the report “Corporate Accelerators & Booming Startup Sectors” released by Future Asia Ventures, there are 116 corporate accelerators worldwide. Europe leads this count with 54 accelerators, mostly based in the UK and Germany, however companies are increasingly launching and adding more accelerators in EMEA and Asia pacific locations as well.

Still, although 2015 was a strong launch year for all regions around the world, in 2016, accelerator launches may slow, while corporate innovation will continue.



The fintech boom, adds the reports, has created over 6.000 players serving both the retail customer and financial professional, but will face unique challenges as startups mature: stringent regulation on financial service providers and the risk of cyberattacks oh highly sensitive data.

In addition to fintech, Future Asia Ventures also features the co-working market. The co-working boom is estimated to have given rise to over 7.000 players. New York, Singapore and Hong Kong are cities where co-working founders are operating in extremely high rent cities while innovating new business concepts.

The entire report can be downloaded at http://bit.ly/1V7sd2E

Future Asia Ventures works with corporations, private investor groups and foundations globally to design & launch incubator, accelerator and innovation programs that implement new ideas and deliver growth.