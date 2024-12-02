11 banks penalised by UAE's central bank for violating anti-money laundering rules

The sanctions were imposed on January 24, 2021, under Article 14 of the Federal Decree Law No. (20) of 2018 on Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Financing of Illegal Organisations (AML/CFT Law).

‘The financial sanctions consider the banks’ failures to achieve appropriate levels of compliance regarding their AML and Sanctions Compliance Frameworks as at the end of 2019’, said the Central Bank. Furthermore, the bank noted that all banks operating in the country have been given ample time to remedy any shortcomings and were instructed in the middle of 2019 to ensure compliance by the end of that year.

It had warned banks then that further shortcomings regarding AML would result in penalties. The Central Bank didn’t disclose the names of 11 banks.