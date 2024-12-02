10x Future Technologies secures USD 187 mln to help old banks modernise





Co-led by BlackRock and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), the funding round also includes existing investors JPMorgan Chase, Nationwide, Ping An and Westpac.

10x will be using the funds both to expand into new geographies like North America, as well as to continue building more technology for its flagship platform. SuperCore, as that platform is called, is an all-in-one system built to run a range of banking services such as payments, core banking, mortgages, analytics, security, and marketing, which 10x’s bank customers can integrate into their existing tech by way of APIs, or 10x can use to build those clients new services from the ground up.