



As part of the collaboration, 10x Banking and LTIMindtree intend to allow financial institutions to benefit from the current market landscape, with banks looking to adopt modern core banking systems to support and accelerate their digitalisation journey. In addition, the two companies are set to go on board with a joint go-to-market approach to assist market penetration across large financial institutions worldwide. By merging 10x Banking’s meta-core banking platform with LTIMindtree’s industry knowledge, the alliance aims to support banks in their modernisation plans via customised solutions that focus on meeting the needs and demands of the financial sector.











Back at the beginning of As formerly stated by 10x Banking, the company is focused on forming strategic collaborations that further support its expansion plans. For example, shortly before its partnership with LTIMindtree, the company joined Zafin to accelerate core banking systems transformation and drive innovation in the financial sector. The merger between the two companies’ features intended to enable banks to undertake smaller, less disruptive initiatives that could provide immediate value while minimising risk.Back at the beginning of June 2024 , 10x Banking partnered with Deloitte Australia to solidify cooperation in offering technological solutions to mutuals. The two firms intended to further their commitment to optimising the capabilities of the banking and mutual sector worldwide. 10x Banking and Deloitte Australia were set to provide a holistic approach that aimed to decrease risk, time-to-market, and cost while improving knowledge technology, delivery, and compliance.

When it comes to LTIMindtree, the collaboration is set to enable the firm to establish an additional global 10x practice, which includes functional and technical experts dedicated to the 10x platform. Also, with banks reviewing their development strategies and recognising the opportunity for optimisation, they are increasingly looking to integrate core banking systems that focus on growth, expanding efficiency, and delivering more value to customers. According to officials, the combination of 10x Banking’s solution and LTIMindtree’s capabilities in core banking modernisation and partnership ecosystem plans to advance banks’ modernisation and digitalisation journeys conveniently and effectively.Moreover, representatives from 10x Banking highlighted that, by partnering with LTIMindtree, their company can expand its services to more financial institutions whilst assisting it in its commitment to forging strategic collaborations to drive market growth. Additionally, 10x Banking is set to support Tier 1 and 2 banks globally in their journey to modernising legacy core systems.