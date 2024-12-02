This partnership offers a fast and convenient migration journey from legacy and non-legacy systems onto 10x, that prioritises data integrity and quality with DLT Apps’ TerraAi.











TerraAi for data migration solutions

By combining the capabilities of the 10x Banking platform with TerraAi's data transformation and AI-powered migration tools, banks can better address modern data migrations.

Building on 10x Bank’s meta core, a new category of core technology, the partnership is designed to help banks manage complex data migrations by reducing the risk of errors and minimising downtime during the transition to new systems.

A key feature of this solution is the 10x Bank’s ability to load data in any sequence, validate it in a controlled staging environment, and ensure that every transformation is auditable. This allows banks to manage their migrations with precision, reduce the risk of data loss or corruption and accelerate the migration process, enabling clients to access the benefits of their system faster.

DLT Apps’ TerraAi, along with its MigratIO platform, is designed to handle any data format and optimsie the migration process through a user-friendly interface, to easily manage data mapping and reconciliation tasks. MigratIO enhances the migration process by auditing every transformation and migration run, maintaining a log of all data entries. With MigratIO’s audit trails and real-time data quality monitoring, clients gain visibility into every step of the migration process, enabling them to address potential issues early and avoid costly errors. This ensures the quality of the data is maintained from start to finish as users identify data quality issues early in the migration lifecycle.

By focusing on the quality of the source data and providing AI-powered tools that simplify and accelerate the migration process, banks and financial institutions can transition to a modern core banking platform.