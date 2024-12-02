[VIDEO] Money2020: Interview with TrueLayer CEO Francesco Simoneschi

Key topics discussed include:

The role of Open Banking in the future of payments

How ready are Open Banking payments across UK and Europe

Key examples of Open Banking payments applications

Consumers and merchants’ attitudes to Open Banking and willingness to use Open Banking solutions

The company`s prospects for the Open Banking payments industry in the UK and Europe and TrueLayer`s plans for 2021 and beyond.

About Francesco Simoneschi

Francesco Simoneschi is the Co-Founder and CEO at TrueLayer. Over the past decade, Francesco has founded, managed and grown a number of successful tech companies in the US and Europe, including analytics platform Staq.io which was acquired by Playhaven, and mobile marketing platform Upsight. Francesco has a degree in Information Management and Economics from the London School of Economics, and a degree in Computer Engineering from La Sapienza University in Rome.

TrueLayer is a global Open Banking platform that makes it easy for anyone to build better financial experiences. Businesses of every size use TrueLayer to power their payments, access financial data, and onboard customers across the UK, Europe, and Australia. Founded in 2016, TrueLayer is trusted by millions of consumers and businesses around the world. Our vision is to create a financial system that works for everyone.



