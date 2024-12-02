[VIDEO] Money20/20: Interview with Søren Skov Mogensen, Chief Growth Officer at Banking Circle

Money 20/20 Europe offered us the chance to catch up with experts in the payments industry and learn more about what the future brings in terms of trends and key developments. We seized the opportunity to approach this with Banking Circle to explore how digital transformation has been accelerated further by the COVID-19 circumstances, and what the end consumers’ new demands are.

After all, there is no doubt that ecommerce is booming, but how are financial institutions riding the wave? Here are some of the main topics discussed and questions addressed:

how banks and payment businesses are evolving in response to the new emerging trends;

what opportunities and threats are arising from this situation;

how the pandemic influenced digital acceleration and what new demands have been seen from consumers and merchants;

how business services are enabling merchants to manage their businesses;

the new interfaces banks are delivering and the moves that industry players make in the payments business.

Check the latest news about Banking Circle and a comprehensive interview on real-time payments for corporates.

About Søren Skov Mogensen

Søren Mogensen heads up the Business Management and Growth team at Banking Circle. He is focused on driving commercial expansion across countries and continents as well as creating a strong employer brand and recruiting key talent.

Søren was previously Senior Vice President and Head of Group Strategy & Transformation at Danske Bank, where he headed up a new strategy powerhouse and operationalised the biggest transformation in the bank’s history. Prior to this, Søren was an advisor at McKinsey & Company working on various topics such as Commercial Scaling, Agile Development, Strategic Transformations and M&A.

About Banking Circle

Next-generation provider of mission-critical financial infrastructure, Banking Circle is leading the rise of a super-correspondent Banking network. Banking Circle is a fully licensed Bank able to deliver compliant and secure financial infrastructure at low cost. Clients, including banks and payments businesses, can now access real-time payments regardless of borders and regardless of size, allowing them to seize market opportunities without having to commit to significant investment in their own internal infrastructure.