[VIDEO] Money20/20 Europe: Interview with Annerie Vreugdenhil, ING`s CIO and head of ING Neo

The financial services industry is quickly evolving as customers now expect seamless, relevant, personalised, and instant digital services from their bank. This requires all players to look for innovative ways to stay ahead in order to offer their customers the best possible services.

Keeping a bank in top shape means fostering innovation. How? Annerie Vreugdenhil from ING provides the answers in this exclusive interview with The Paypers. The following questions were addressed:

Last year, ING combined all innovation activities into a new business area, ING Neo. What does ING want to achieve with ING Neo and how does this foster successful innovation within ING Group? Innovation is an integral part of the ING Group's values. What are the main areas of focus for innovation within ING Neo? How do the innovations from NEO make their way to other branches of ING? We know that part of your job is bringing young fintechs to rise and matching them with specific ING business areas in need of new solutions. How are you fostering a startup ecosystem for innovation and rapid growth and what are the lessons learned so far? What criteria do you apply/what skills do you value most when choosing candidates? You have a lot of experience working with third parties: what are the markers of a successful collaboration for you? What causes a collaboration to flourish, and what causes them to fail? What are the learnings from previous collaborations?

About Annerie Vreugdenhil

After obtaining her master’s degree in Dutch Law from the University of Amsterdam, Annerie Vreugdenhil started her career as Account Manager Large Corporates with the Nederlandse Credietbank NV in 1987. In 1992 Annerie Vreugdenhil started at ING and held various positions, which revolved around maintaining and expanding relationships with clients in ING’s Wholesale Banking division, before being appointed as Head of ING Neo and Chief Innovation Officer in 2021. In the latter role she has been able to use her ability to see opportunities in all kinds of situations, to challenge the status quo and to rethink services and processes. She is responsible for creating impact for ING with innovations, through buy, build or partner concept, including responsibility for EUR 300 mln Venture Fund and for the Labs in Singapore, London, Brussels, and Amsterdam in which we work with startups and build our own startup companies.