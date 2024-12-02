[VIDEO] interview with Tracey Davis on fintech's biggest reunion: Money20/20 Europe

Tracey Davies, the President of Money20/20, reveals for The Paypers key topics discussed at Money20/20 Europe, and insights into the US and China editions. Enjoy!

Congrats for kicking off physical presence at Money 20/20! How has it been organising this fall’s edition?

The current pandemic has put on hold the 2020 edition. What did it mean for the fintech community?

What are the key topics discussed here at Money2020?

What are the plans for next year's Money2020 agenda?

Any insights into the US and China editions?





About Tracey Davies

I'm the President of Money20/20 and have been with Ascential since 2008. Prior to Money20/20 I was the MD of Retail Week. I am a passionate campaigner for the progression of women into more senior roles and founded Rise Up in 2018 to champion diversity in Financial services. I am one of Fintech magazines Top 100 women in Fintech. Outside work, one of my life's missions is to speak Italian - still very much work in progress.

About Money 20/20 Europe

Radical change requires a radical catalyst. Fintech has a big journey to go on, and Money20/20 Europe is here to help you take the first big leap into the unknown.

This is the only place where the whole community, from payments to banking to retail to regulation and beyond, comes together to make the decisions that shape the future.