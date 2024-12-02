Video interview with Julia Janssen on how 'we have been enslaved by data business'

Julia Janssen is one of the most influential Dutch artists of her generation. She is a design researcher with a background in graphic design (ArtEZ Institute of Arts BA). During art school she specialised in research projects on new economic systems, alternative currencies and the social impact of technology. Her graduation project, Bank of Online Humanity, was a speculative bank installation about the monetary value of personal information in relation to a universal basic income. ‘we have been enslaved by data business’ became her main statement. This project won the Crypto Design Award which made her decide to dedicate her design practice to this statement.

About Julia Janssen

Julia Janssen is a Design Researcher, Artist, and Public speaker on the impact of technology in our society. She mainly specialises in personal data ownership rights, the monetary value of online behaviour, the changing definition of privacy, and the future of (digital) identity.

About Data Sharing Days

