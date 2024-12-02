[Video interview] The future of crypto: an institutional perspective with Svetlana Sailer, Kraken

With over 2,000 attendees and 126 speakers from across Europe and beyond, the event covered key topics like payment innovation, AI, blockchain, and crypto regulation. As one of the headline speakers, Svetlana shared how her journey from traditional finance (Société Générale, Bank of Scotland) led her to embrace the crypto space.

She highlighted how stablecoins are emerging as a major disruptor in global finance—offering near-instant, low-cost, cross-border transfers that operate 24/7. ‘With the right infrastructure and regulation’, she noted, ‘this could be the backbone of modern finance’.





Svetlana also spoke about the growth of Kraken’s institutional services, which have evolved to serve a more diverse client base—from early crypto adopters to hedge funds, asset managers, and family offices. These clients demand deep liquidity, a regulated partner, and institutional-grade tools.

She discussed how client demand is driving TradFi players toward crypto, and how geopolitics and macroeconomic pressures are shaping the ecosystem. The interview wrapped up with her insights into unanswered questions and overlooked developments in crypto.

🎥 Watch the full video interview here:

About Svetlana Sailer

Svetlana Sailer is Kraken’s Senior Institutional Relations and Solution Manager for the EMEA region. She spent ten years leading Business Development and Client Relationship Management with the Royal Bank of Scotland, Societe Generale, and Gazprombank (Switzerland) focused on crypto, corporate and institutional clients.

Svetlana is a graduate of the Belorussian State University of Informatics and Radioelectronics and holds a Master's Degree from the University of Potsdam (Germany). She is one of the top graduates of The Oxford Blockchain Strategy Programme and has been passionate about crypto and blockchain technology since 2015. By joining Kraken – one of the longest-standing and most trusted crypto platforms globally – she is excited to help accelerate the adoption of cryptocurrencies as an exciting new asset vertical.



