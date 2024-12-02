At Money Motion 2025, held in Zagreb, Croatia, The Paypers had the opportunity to speak with Piotr Jelenski, President of the Management Board at ASEE Group, about the evolving banking landscape, the integration of artificial intelligence, and what innovation means in today’s financial ecosystem.

ASEE Group was established in 2007 and is now active in 26 markets. It delivers tailored solutions across three main business verticals: banking, payments (including ecommerce and POS), and industry-specific services like billing and CRMs. As a regional leader in IT for the financial sector, ASEE has witnessed—and helped drive—two decades of change.

Piotr reflected on how technology has accelerated the banking experience. Compared to the early 2000s, today’s banks are faster, more responsive, and more agile thanks to modern tech stacks. He noted that banking is becoming increasingly modular, with APIs enabling interoperability, and institutions now have the flexibility to build and connect services like never before.

In Southeast Europe, Piotr highlighted a growing trend of consolidation, with smaller banks gradually being acquired by larger ones. This shift, he argues, is spurred by regulatory pressures, market competition, and the rise of fintech players that push banks to become more flexible and customer-centric.

A core part of the conversation was centred around the rise of AI in banking. Piotr compared today’s AI boom to the early internet era of the 2000s—massive potential, high expectations, and yet-to-be-understood risks. He emphasised that while the impact of AI will be significant, it may take a few years to fully materialise. In the meantime, banks must proactively explore use cases, build internal understanding, and define how to monetise AI applications effectively.

Ignoring the shift toward AI, Piotr warns, would be a dangerous oversight.

He also touched on the future role of traditional banks amid growing DeFi and fintech innovation. The takeaway? Banks must stay observant, adaptable, and ready to act—those who don’t may lose relevance.

About Piotr Jelenski

Piotr Jelenski is a CEO with broad experience in establishing new businesses and M&A in different countries including CEE, SE, Africa, and Latin America. He is managing an international structure with over 3900 people operating in 23 countries. Piotr Jeleński has been CEO of ASEE Group since July 2007, responsible for overall strategy as well as daily development of all ASEE Business Units and respective country operations. He is focused on organic growth supported by selective acquisitions. Before his position at ASEE, he worked as CFO of Softbank and following Softbank’s merger into Asseco Poland, CFO of Asseco Poland and Board Member.



