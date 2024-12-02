Video interview Money20/20 Europe: Worldline's future in payments

For the coming year, Worldline will focus on developing partnerships, leveraging recent investments in their product stack. Key partnerships include Crédit Agricole, Google, and digital kiosk company Tabesto.

Desportes highlighted key trends, such as the emergence of new payment methods like Wero and EPI, the digital euro push, and advancements in PSD3 and instant payments. Real-time payments and account-to-account (A2A) payments are significant, offering improved economic efficiency and financial inclusion. Worldline has a strong presence in A2A payments, with connections to 3,500 banks, and developed its own solution for seamless consumer experiences.

The future of Worldline is promising, with significant scale and local access achieved over the past decade, fuelling organic growth and customer success.





About Marc-Henri Desportes

Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Head of Merchant Services

Since 2013, as General Manager and, since 2018, as Deputy CEO of Worldline, Marc-Henri Desportes has been leading all business lines and operations with an ambition to act every day to provide Worldline’s clients with sustainable, trusted, and secure solutions across the payment value chain, fostering their business growth wherever they are. Marc-Henri is a graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique and of the Ecole des Mines de Paris.





