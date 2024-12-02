Video interview Money20/20 Europe: Worldline's future in payments
AP
Alin Popa
25 Jun 2024 / 5 Min Read
For the coming year, Worldline will focus on developing partnerships, leveraging recent investments in their product stack. Key partnerships include Crédit Agricole, Google, and digital kiosk company Tabesto.
Desportes highlighted key trends, such as the emergence of new payment methods like Wero and EPI, the digital euro push, and advancements in PSD3 and instant payments. Real-time payments and account-to-account (A2A) payments are significant, offering improved economic efficiency and financial inclusion. Worldline has a strong presence in A2A payments, with connections to 3,500 banks, and developed its own solution for seamless consumer experiences.
The future of Worldline is promising, with significant scale and local access achieved over the past decade, fuelling organic growth and customer success.
About Marc-Henri Desportes
Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Head of Merchant Services
Since 2013, as General Manager and, since 2018, as Deputy CEO of Worldline, Marc-Henri Desportes has been leading all business lines and operations with an ambition to act every day to provide Worldline’s clients with sustainable, trusted, and secure solutions across the payment value chain, fostering their business growth wherever they are. Marc-Henri is a graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique and of the Ecole des Mines de Paris.
About Worldline
Worldline helps businesses of all shapes and sizes to accelerate their growth journey – quickly, simply, and securely. With advanced payments technology, local expertise and solutions customised for hundreds of markets and industries, Worldline powers the growth of over one million businesses around the world. Worldline generated a EUR 4.6 billion revenue in 2023.