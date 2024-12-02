



With the recent acquisition of a UK banking licence and plans to launch consumer banking services by the end of 2024, LHV is poised to make a significant impact on the UK financial landscape. Mike shares the company's specific goals for the UK market and explains how LHV intends to differentiate itself.

As traditional merchants transition into the financially regulated space, Mike delves into how LHV is positioning itself to support these new market entrants. He highlights the bespoke products and services LHV offers to facilitate their integration into financial services, ensuring they thrive in this evolving landscape.

Looking ahead, Mike discusses LHV’s ambitious plans to expand into new verticals beyond their traditional focus, shedding light on the sectors they are prioritising and the tailored solutions they are developing to meet the unique needs of these markets.





About Mike Goodenough

Mike Goodenough has an extensive experience, spanning over 20 years, in finance and payments. He has developed and executed strategic and commercial initiatives within senior leadership roles across Sales, Product, and partnership teams within international organisations. Recent roles have seen Mike lead the Global Retail and Marketplace vertical for Worldline, and he also served as the General Manager for the EMEA region for Ingenico, overseeing the strategy and commercial execution in the region. Prior to this, he headed the Global Partnerships and Alliances team, responsible for optimising global relationships with partners such as large acquiring banks, card schemes, and global alternative payment providers. In February 2024, Mike joined LHV Bank as a business consultant.





About LHV Bank Limited

LHV Bank, a fully licenced UK bank, specialises in providing banking services for global fintechs, SME lending solutions for UK businesses, and personal savings through a partnership with Raisin UK. The SME lending division offers commercial real estate investment loans and trading loans from GBP 0.5 million to GBP 5 milion to small and medium-sized businesses in the UK. As a leading banking services provider, LHV Bank delivers a wide range of services, including real-time multi-currency payments, accounts, acquiring, indirect scheme access, Open Banking, and FX solutions. Over 200 renowned fintech companies utilise LHV Bank to serve more than 10 million end customers and to access a pool of 500 million potential customers across the UK and Europe. LHV Bank holds a UK banking licence since May 2023.