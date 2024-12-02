The theme of Money 20/20 this year, ‘Human x Machine’, underscores the integration of technology into the financial system. Recognising this, EU regulators are rolling out the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) to establish a robust ICT risk management framework across the financial sector. DORA aims to standardise risk management practices across EU member states, minimising discrepancies between regulations.

DORA applies to all financial entities in the EU, encompassing traditional players like banks, investment firms, and credit institutions, as well as newer sectors such as crypto-asset service providers and crowdfunding platforms.

Effective from 17 January 2025, DORA poses significant implications for financial institutions.

Are companies adequately prepared? During Money 20/20, we caught up with Olegs Cernisevs, CTO of Blackcatcard, who elaborated on the regulatory risks and outlined Papaya Ltd.’s approach to compliance with this upcoming regulation.

Watch the interview to gain insights

About Olegs Cernisevs

As the CTO of Blackсatсard, Olegs spearheads product development and technology optimisation. He has experience in banking and payment services, including at PrivatBank, First Swiss Card, and the Acquiring Committee of the Association of Commercial Banks of Latvia. Olegs has been instrumental in shaping IT projects for various European financial institutions. He holds a master’s degree in international business and management and several certificates in anti-money laundering management. Additionally, Olegs published several scientific papers on fintech-related topics.

Blackcatcard, launched in 2019, is a European fintech project. It provides financial services for individuals and corporate customers, such as mobile and online banking with a personal European IBAN account, virtual and plastic payment cards, free intrabank money transfers, SEPA payment, cashback and bonuses*, and an integrated сrypto exchange** with custodial crypto wallets.

Blackcatcard is issued by Papaya, Ltd. Papaya, Ltd. is licensed by the Malta Financial Services Authority as an Electronic Money Institution (EMI).




