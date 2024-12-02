[Video interview] How Open Banking is transforming payments – with Nikogiannis Karantzis from ISX Financial

Open Banking is reshaping the way businesses handle transactions, bringing faster payments, lower costs, and greater trust between merchants and customers.

In this exclusive interview, Nikogiannis Karantzis dives into how Open Banking is reshaping customer-merchant relationships and what the future holds.











Some takeaways:

The future of payments: Open Banking is revolutionising customer-merchant relationships by enabling instant transactions, improving cash flow, and enhancing customer trust.

Merchants' top priorities: Businesses need fast checkouts, multiple payment options, and real-time settlements to stay competitive.

The power of instant payments: Open Banking, powered by SEPA and FPS, enables instant money transfers, solving a key issue for merchants.

AI-powered fraud prevention: ISX is pioneering an AI-driven fraud detection system that analyses micro-expressions to detect push payment fraud before it happens.

Expansion plans: ISX is set to grow beyond Europe and the UK, with plans to enter North and South America within the next 18 months.

How does Open Banking give merchants an edge?

What role does AI play in fraud prevention?

What’s next for ISX Financial?

Find out in this insightful discussion!





About Nikogiannis Karantzis

Nikogiannis Karantzis is the founder and Managing Director/CEO of ISX. He holds qualiﬁcations in engineering (University of Western Australia), law, and business (University of Melbourne). Nikogiannis Karantzis has over 20 years of experience across several sectors including payments, electronic money, online media, AML, defence, and secure communications.









About ISX Financial

ISX Financial EU PLC is a 'banktech' company that leverages its technology to provide financial services to merchants across the EEA and the UK. The company's combined payments stack and infrastructure provide complete end-to-end transactional banking, A2A payments, FX, remittance, and payment processing capability. ISXMoney's multi-currency IBAN accounts, alongside PaidBy®’s instant Open Banking, provide merchants with a tailored payment solution to reach any UK or EEA bank account holders.