In this video interview, Damir Čaušević and Nikola Škorić reflect on the journey of Money Motion, from its inception to its current status as a leading fintech event in Central and Eastern Europe. The idea was born from a clear gap in the regional event landscape—there wasn’t a major fintech-focused conference. Inspired in part by film festivals, the founders aimed to create a relaxed, engaging atmosphere that welcomed both industry veterans and newcomers.

They share how the event has grown—not only in size but in scope. The quality of discussions, diversity of topics, and calibre of speakers have increased significantly, making Money Motion a must-attend event in the fintech calendar.

Beyond the event, both speakers bring deep industry expertise. Damir, active in payments since 2013, speaks passionately about trends such as digital wallets, instant payments, and the vertical integration of payment services. Meanwhile, Nikola highlights the exciting convergence of crypto and banking, a dialogue that Money Motion has helped foster over the past three years.

He’s particularly watching stablecoins as a bridge to future payment systems, emphasising their potential once regulatory clarity improves. Both stress the importance of local adaptation and cultural understanding in creating interoperable payment systems across Europe—especially in the fragmented CEE region.

🎥 Watch the full conversation here.

About Damir Čaušević

Damir Čaušević is an entrepreneur and CEO of Monri Payments, a leading payment service provider in Southeast Europe. Čaušević co-founded Monri Payments in 2017, which has grown rapidly thanks to its innovative solutions. In 2022, with a group of fintech enthusiasts, Damir co-founded Money Motion, the largest fintech conference in the region. His achievements have significantly impacted the fintech industry in Croatia and Southeast Europe, and his leadership and commitment to promoting entrepreneurship and innovation will continue to inspire future generations of entrepreneurs.

About Nikola Škorić

Nikola Škorić is the founder and CEO of Electrocoin, a Croatian cryptocurrency brokerage and payment processor. With an MA in Computer Science and after 7 years in the nuclear industry, he founded Electrocoin in 2014 and oversaw its growth to the biggest cryptocurrency company in Croatia, with an expanding presence in the EU. With a focus on the quality of service and personal approach to every single customer and with partnerships with the likes of Croatian Post, Konzum, Tifon, and Bazaar.hr, Electrocoin is helping grow the cryptocurrency user base by making the purchase and spending of cryptocurrency as simple as it gets.