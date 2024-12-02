



At Money20/20, industry experts came together to explore the transformative potential of faster payment solutions and personalised financial services. The power lies in harnessing vast amounts of data to build innovative payment ecosystems that cater to the unique needs of customers. By understanding their challenges and creating tailored solutions, whether for B2B, B2C, or travel and remittance verticals, fintech companies envision revolutionising the payments industry.











Learn from industry professionals shaping the future:

Merusha Naidu , Global Head of Network Partnerships at Paymentology

Alessandra Grendele , Chief Digital Officer at Carrefour Italia

Rik Goslinga , Senior Director Enterprise Customer Success Europe and Australia, PayPal

Todd Clyde , CEO of Token.io

Roberto Valerio , Co-Founder and CEO of Payla

Beatrice Bouju, Head of Partnerships at Outpayce from Amadeus.

As the financial landscape continues to evolve, these insights from experts and innovators at Money20/20 exemplify the ongoing drive to redefine the payment industry and cater to the ever-changing preferences of consumers, fostering a more inclusive and seamless financial ecosystem for all.

About Claudia Pincovski

Claudia is a senior content editor at The Paypers working on the Banking & Fintech team at The Paypers. Holding a bachelor’s degree in Journalism, she is very passionate about exploring the latest news on financial inclusion, financial literacy, digital banking, and Open Finance. Claudia is a diligent researcher, a meticulous editor, and an active advocate for diversity and inclusion.