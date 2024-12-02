The role of SEPA Inst in Verification of Payee (VoP)

What challenges do financial institutions face in verifying transactions in real time?
Financial institutions face several key challenges when it comes to verifying transactions in real-time, especially under the SEPA Instant Payment system. As David Renault, Head of SEPA Payments and Country Manager for France at EBA CLEARING, mentioned, fraud rates in instant payments are six times higher than in regular credit transfers.
The importance of data accuracy and consistency is often underestimated even though real-time transactions require accurate, up-to-date information from both the payer and payee. Financial institutions must ensure that the payee details (e.g., account number, name, IBAN) match precisely with the information held by the bank. Errors or mismatches can lead to delays, rejected payments, or fraud.
Additionally, banks and FIs need to focus on system integration as banks often operate in complex environments with multiple legacy systems that may not be fully compatible with newer technologies required for instant payments. Integrating real-time transaction processing systems with older infrastructure can be challenging and costly.
As SEPA Instant Payments enable transactions within seconds, the volume of processed transactions increases exponentially. Ensuring that each transaction is thoroughly vetted in such a short time frame requires sophisticated automation and machine learning models, which can be costly and time-consuming to implement.
Finally, traditional fraud detection methods, which often rely on batch processing and delayed reporting, are unlikely to be effective in the context of instant payments. Financial institutions need to upgrade their fraud detection systems to process high volumes of transactions in real time, without compromising accuracy.
Does the speed of transactions inherently make them more vulnerable to fraud? Can you please explain why faster transactions are often perceived as more susceptible to fraud?
Yes, the speed of transactions can make them more vulnerable to fraud, and here's why:
- FIs will have a limited time to carry out the verification. The quicker the transaction, the less time there is for verifying payee details, identifying discrepancies, or conducting in-depth fraud checks. Fraudsters often exploit this time constraint by initiating fraudulent transactions that may be difficult to reverse once processed.
- With traditional payment systems, fraudulent transactions could be delayed or blocked during the verification process. Instant payments, however, allow funds to move immediately, which means once the money has been transferred, it’s harder to recover or reverse. This can be a significant risk, especially in cases of social engineering or phishing attacks.
- Additionally, fraudulent actors can take advantage of the urgency that fast transactions create. For example, scams may pressure victims into confirming or authorising a payment quickly, leaving little room for the victim to reconsider or contact their bank.
- Finally, fraudulent payments made in real time can cross borders, making it difficult for financial institutions to track and intercept transactions, especially when they involve jurisdictions with less robust regulatory oversight.
What are the key solutions and initiatives for maintaining payment security and detecting fraudulent activities in real time?
Several solutions and initiatives are in place to help maintain payment security and detect fraud in real time:
- Verification of Payee (VoP): this initiative helps prevent misdirected payments by ensuring that the account details provided by the payer match the payee’s details. It provides an additional layer of validation to prevent ‘authorised push payment’ (APP) fraud. In fact, a similar initiative in the UK called Confirmation of Payee led to a 17% reduction in Authorised Push Payments (APP) fraud in 2023, and in the first six months of 2023, overall fraud decreased by 2% and APP fraud decreased by 1% compared to the same period in 2022.
- Real-time fraud detection systems: banks and financial institutions are investing in AI and machine learning to analyse transaction patterns in real time. These systems can identify abnormal behaviour, flag potentially fraudulent activities, and prevent or delay the execution of suspicious payments.
- Strong Customer Authentication (SCA): required by the EU's PSD2 directive, SCA is designed to add an extra layer of protection by ensuring that customers provide two forms of authentication before completing a transaction. This helps mitigate risks such as account takeover and unauthorised payments.
- Behavioural and transactional biometrics: by analysing user behaviour (such as typing speed, navigation patterns, etc.), financial institutions can detect anomalous actions that may signal fraud attempts. These behavioural signals can trigger alerts or block transactions in real time.
- Payment blocklists and whitelists: financial institutions and payment service providers maintain blacklists (for flagged fraudulent accounts) and whitelists (for trusted payees). This helps in detecting fraud and mitigating risks associated with high-speed transactions.
- Cross-border fraud prevention cooperation: financial institutions in Europe and beyond are working together to improve global fraud detection efforts through shared information networks. One example is the European Payments Council (EPC), which collaborates with other authorities to ensure that fraud prevention technologies are consistently applied across borders.
How can SEPA Instant Payments address the challenges associated with faster payments and fraud?
SEPA Instant Payments (SCT Inst) has incorporated several features and practices that help address fraud while promoting speed:
- The introduction of VoP helps verify the payee’s details before the payment is processed. This reduces the chances of misdirected payments, a common target for fraudsters.
- SEPA Instant Payments also allows the immediate reversal of payments in certain cases (Instant Reversal Mechanism), which helps mitigate the risks of fraud in the event of a mistaken or fraudulent transaction.
- SEPA Instant Payments frameworks encourage banks to integrate sophisticated fraud prevention technologies that analyse transactions in real time, blocking suspicious payments or flagging them for further investigation.
- SEPA Instant Payments enable more transparent transaction flows, allowing all involved parties (payer, payee, banks, etc.) to see the status and details of payments in real time. This transparency reduces opportunities for fraud, as it allows both sides of a transaction to check details before committing.
How is seamless communication between global payment systems ensured to improve global fraud prevention efforts?
Global communication between payment systems is vital for effective fraud prevention, and several mechanisms facilitate this:
- Interoperability standards: global payment systems work toward aligning technical standards and rulebooks to ensure that different systems can communicate effectively. SEPA Instant Payments, for instance, follows common standards like ISO 20022, which is also used by other international payment systems such as Swift and the UK’s Faster Payments.
- Cross-border data sharing: financial institutions and payment service providers are beginning to share data on fraud patterns and suspect accounts through secure networks like the European Central Bank (ECB) and European Payments Council (EPC). Initiatives like Swift GPI (Global Payments Innovation) further improve the transparency and traceability of payments.
- Collaborative fraud prevention networks: global networks like FINTRAC (Financial Transaction and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada) and INTERPOL play critical roles in tracking and preventing fraudulent activities. These organisations share data and intelligence on fraudulent schemes, which enhances the ability to detect fraud across borders.
- Upgraded authentication protocols: through the development of stronger cross-border authentication and verification mechanisms, such as the ISO 27001 cybersecurity standard, payment systems can ensure that fraud prevention measures are consistently applied no matter where a transaction originates.
In conclusion, while the speed of SEPA Instant Payments presents certain challenges, particularly concerning fraud detection and prevention, advances in real-time verification, fraud detection technologies, and cross-border cooperation offer a way forward. A holistic approach combining VoP, enhanced security protocols, and global collaboration can mitigate these risks and support the secure growth of instant payments.
About Frédéric Viard and Erez Nounou
Frédéric Viard is Head of Commercial Product Management and Erez Nounou is Head of Product for Risk Solutions – Financial Messaging at Bottomline. Frédéric has over 20 years of experience driving Bottomline’s product roadmap to help banks and FIs achieve a wider reach, speed-to-market, industry compliance, greater security, and improved risk management. Erez specialises in fraud and financial crime services with a particular emphasis on CoP, VoP and other payment verification solutions.
About Bottomline
Bottomline
is a global leader in business payments and cash management who are transforming the way financial institutions and businesses modernise and securely pay and get paid globally. With over 35 years of experience, moving more than USD 10 trillion in payments annually, Bottomline is committed to driving impactful results and delivering solutions that add to the bottom line.