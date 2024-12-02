The role of SEPA Inst in Verification of Payee (VoP)

What challenges do financial institutions face in verifying transactions in real time?

Financial institutions face several key challenges when it comes to verifying transactions in real-time, especially under the SEPA Instant Payment system. As David Renault, Head of SEPA Payments and Country Manager for France at EBA CLEARING, mentioned, fraud rates in instant payments are six times higher than in regular credit transfers.

The importance of data accuracy and consistency is often underestimated even though real-time transactions require accurate, up-to-date information from both the payer and payee. Financial institutions must ensure that the payee details (e.g., account number, name, IBAN) match precisely with the information held by the bank. Errors or mismatches can lead to delays, rejected payments, or fraud.

Additionally, banks and FIs need to focus on system integration as banks often operate in complex environments with multiple legacy systems that may not be fully compatible with newer technologies required for instant payments. Integrating real-time transaction processing systems with older infrastructure can be challenging and costly.

As SEPA Instant Payments enable transactions within seconds, the volume of processed transactions increases exponentially. Ensuring that each transaction is thoroughly vetted in such a short time frame requires sophisticated automation and machine learning models, which can be costly and time-consuming to implement.

Finally, traditional fraud detection methods, which often rely on batch processing and delayed reporting, are unlikely to be effective in the context of instant payments. Financial institutions need to upgrade their fraud detection systems to process high volumes of transactions in real time, without compromising accuracy.