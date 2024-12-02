The finance industry still relies heavily on backward-looking data, such as credit payment history or time trading. Many of these data points are unavailable to SMEs, or they do not reflect their ability to repay financing. Therefore, fundings are unfairly withheld from them.

And this is an issue that YouLend aims to solve. Integrated data analysis between the finance provider and the PSP or marketplace allows for a more detailed financial assessment, resulting in higher acceptance rates. In fact, 9/10 merchants who apply for financing with YouLend are accepted. In addition, embedded finance allows SMEs to apply for financing on the same platform where they conduct their daily business. The integration of data analysis also speeds up and simplifies the application process, allowing them to get an answer as soon as possible.

Watch the interview below to learn more about SME finance.

About Jakob Pethick

Jakob leads YouLend's commercial department and the internal and external strategy for all embedded finance products. In 2019 Jakob joined to help scale YouLend, after it was acquired by EQT together with Banking Circle. He has been instrumental in YouLend's 400% yearly growth rate.

Jakob has worked on many different aspects of financial services. Taking part in multiple panels and interviews, he is well suited to speak on matters from embedded finance, B2B BNPL, revenue-based financing, to financial inclusion.

During his time at YouLend and the wider ecosystem Banking Circle, Jakob has become highly experienced in modern underwriting, modern user journeys, data decisions, credit risk models and alternative data. All this stems from his detailed approach to the business focussing on increasing financial inclusion for SMEs, all of which happens in the approval process.

In the fintech world, Jakob has played a key role in turning multiple start-ups into well-established businesses, with a focus on creating scalable solutions for SMEs.

About YouLend

YouLend is the preferred embedded financing platform for many of the world’s leading e-commerce platforms, tech companies and PSPs, enabling its partners to extend their value proposition by offering flexible financing products in their own branding to their merchant base without capital at risk. YouLend is headquartered in London, and present in a number of European countries where it services its partners, including Shopify, Dojo, eBay, Tide and Epos Now.