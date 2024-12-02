The AI revolution at Money 20/20: transforming banking and shaping society

Discussions delved into AI's use in payments and digital transactions, as well as its broader societal impact. The conversation examined the challenges, opportunities, and benefits of adopting AI.

Generative AI's rapid rise promises immense potential but also raises critical questions about data privacy, bias, and AI outputs in decision-making. These insights will help businesses better understand technology's integral role in our daily lives and how to leverage it for meaningful applications, while also helping us anticipate and envision our future trajectory.

Key contributors to this compilation include:

Maarten Stolk (CEO, Deeploy): Discussed the importance of responsible AI.

Clara Durodié (CEO, COGNITIVE FINANCE GROUP): Offered wisdom on integrating AI into business strategies.

Andrew Reiskind (Chief Data Officer, Mastercard): Shared insights on leveraging data to transform customer experiences.

Efi Pylarinou (Global Fintech & Tech Influencer): Explored innovative AI-driven business models in financial services.

Anu Widyalankara (Director, EY): Highlighted AI's wide-ranging opportunities and increasing influence across industries.

Kevin Levitt (Director, Financial Services, NVIDIA): Broke down the differences between AI and GenAI, highlighting impactful business applications.

Enjoy watching the video, and feel free to share your feedback with us!

About Mirela Ciobanu



Mirela Ciobanu is Lead Editor at The Paypers, specialising in the Banking and Fintech domain. With a keen eye for industry trends, she is constantly on the lookout for the latest developments in digital assets, regtech, payment innovation, and fraud prevention. Mirela is particularly passionate about crypto, blockchain, DeFi, and fincrime investigations, and is a strong advocate for online data privacy and protection. As a skilled writer, Mirela strives to deliver accurate and informative insights to her readers, always in pursuit of the most compelling version of the truth. Connect with Mirela on LinkedIn or reach out via email at mirelac@thepaypers.com.